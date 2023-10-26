No More Playing Safe With India-Myanmar Border Security and Management

It is important to realise the fact that the terrain along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir and the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) in Siachen is comparable to the terrain along the border in Arunachal where the Indian Army has evolved a very effective logistic chain along these De-facto borders.

Further, the terrain along the border with Bangladesh in Eastern Tripura and Western Mizoram – guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF) – is exactly the same as along the border with Myanmar in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur for which AR is responsible. Road connectivity to some areas along these borders guarded by the BSF has come up only in the last few years.

The BSF, however, has always manned these borders in a forward posture with deployment on BOPs sited close to the border, thereby, ensuring continuous surveillance and domination of the border. Troops were and even now are being logistically supported through helicopter sorties on many BOPs on these borders. Such sorties are also made available for evacuation of troops in case of emergencies.