A Gap in Strategic Planning: Why India Needs a National Security Doctrine

Japan’s National Security Strategy (NSS), released in December 2022, defied convention and chose to identify China and Russia by name as strategic threats. It also recommended that the country double its defence budget. Several other major powers, such as the United States, France, and Russia, also release similar documents. However, despite being the second most populous country, the fifth largest economy, and a nuclear power with one of the world’s most powerful militaries, India does not publish any such document.

The Joint Military Doctrine released by the Integrated Defence Staff in 2017 comes closest to being such a document but its scope is limited. This gap in strategic planning needs to be bridged and India must seriously consider formulating and making public a National Security Doctrine.