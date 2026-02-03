Parliament Ruckus Over Naravane Memoir: Eight Opposition Lok Sabha MPs Suspended

advertisement
On 3 February 2026, eight Members of Parliament from the Indian National Congress were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session.
The suspension followed incidents of unruly behaviour, including throwing papers towards the Chair and raising slogans during proceedings.
According to The Indian Express, the suspension was prompted by a series of protests that escalated after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army chief General Manoj Naravane. Senior ministers objected to the citation, leading to further uproar and the eventual suspension of the MPs involved.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the resolution for suspension was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Speaker, Dilip Saikia, named the MPs and announced their suspension after the House reconvened following an adjournment. The MPs were accused of throwing papers and creating a ruckus in the chamber.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the incident involved some MPs climbing onto the General Secretary's table and tearing documents, which was described as an "unfortunate attitude" by BJP MP Giriraj Singh. The House was subsequently adjourned for the day after the suspension was announced.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the suspended MPs were specifically identified for raising slogans and strewing torn paper bits in the Well of the House. The motion to suspend them was passed by a voice vote, and the Lok Sabha was adjourned until the next day.
Further details indicate that the disruptions were linked to Rahul Gandhi's repeated attempts to discuss the India-China border standoff, citing General Naravane's memoir. The Speaker invoked House rules to prevent Gandhi from quoting the unpublished book, leading to protests from Congress MPs.
During the session, proceedings were repeatedly adjourned due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs. The Chair instructed members not to raise exhibits in the House, but protests continued, resulting in multiple adjournments throughout the day.
“Today, things went too far. Today, someone climbed onto the General Secretary's table and tore up the documents. This is an unfortunate attitude. Perhaps these people believe that only members of the Gandhi family can rule, and that the son of a tea seller can never govern. If the House is to function, it will do so according to its rules and regulations. The House will not function through indiscipline,” BJP MP Giriraj Singh stated, as quoted in the session.
Coverage revealed that the uproar intensified when Rahul Gandhi authenticated the article referencing General Naravane's memoir, reiterating concerns about national security and the India-China border situation. The Treasury benches objected, and the Chair disallowed further discussion on the matter, leading to further protests and the eventual suspension of the MPs.
