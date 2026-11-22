A year has passed since then. Earlier this week, on November 17, Mamdani celebrated his first Diwali as mayor with South Asian community leaders, elected officials and residents in Queens, a multi-ethnic bastion of diversity. Dressed in a white kurta and a red stole, Mamdani began his speech with a resounding Namaskar, while wishing everyone a happy Diwali. He traced back his Punjabi and Gujarati heritage, and asserted his values being inspired from Hindu traditions and multicultural upbringing.

“The Ramayana shows us the brother, the wife, the husband, the friend that we aspire to be," said Mamdani. "The Mahabharata shows what family is really like, where even the bravest heroes and the wisest gods stumble, and where one’s dharma comes before one's loyalty.”

Emphasizing the wisdom of the stories that have inspired pursuits of justice world over, he took the moment to remind himself and others in the room to work hard to create a politics of light.

That light is needed amidst moments of uncertainty and concern, in an environment of rapidly increasing hate against South Asians in the United States. Addressing those concerns, Mamdani referred to the targeting of Hindu temples and the instances of hate against Sikhs by public officials.