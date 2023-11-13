MP Polls: BJP Manifesto is a Disastrous Mix of Freebies and Extravagant Hindutva

Interestingly, this was followed by a spree of announcements by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

This included increased wages and allowances for almost 30 lakh junior-level employees. He also announced to hike the pay of Anganwadi workers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000, and double the honorarium of rozgar sahayaks (from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000), and triple the honorarium of leaders like the district panchayat president, vice president, district president, vice president, and the deputy sarpanch and panch.

He also did not disappoint the youth by promising e-scooters to meritorious students, a burden of Rs 135 crore, along with laptops for 78,000 students at a cost Rs 196 crore.

But where does all this money come from?