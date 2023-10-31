MP Election: Has Congress Missed Opportunity to Make Caste Census a Big Issue?

With the BJP and the Congress announcing candidates for almost all seats in Madhya Pradesh (MP), the state is set to witness a cracker of a contest.

The Congress, through the caste census promise in its manifesto, is trying to heat up OBC (Other Backward Class) politics in the state.

MP, which has a 50 percent OBC population, has not been a hotbed of OBC politics like the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Even in the post-Mandal era, when all these states installed a OBC Chief Minister, the Congress in the state backed a Thakur, Digvijay Singh, who ruled for a decade from 1993 to 2003.