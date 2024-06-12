Odisha's New CM is Mohan Majhi, a No-Nonsense Leader With an RSS Background

Humble but strident, he made a mark for himself as somebody who fought for the causes of the tribals and against the neglect of his district by the Naveen Patnaik government, which contributes a significant amount of revenue to the state exchequer by way of mining royalty and cess.

He is going to be the third tribal chief minister after Hemananda Biswal and Giridhar Gomango, both from the Congress party, whose stints lasted only for a few months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his masterstrokes, kept his promise to install a true Odia as the chief minister and played the tribal card for the second time as far as Odisha is concerned.