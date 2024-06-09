Odisha's Architect of Change: Naveen Patnaik's Remarkable Legacy

He could’ve resigned to a life of luxury in any sprawling estate around the world instead of coming to a state perennially struggling to put food on the table. He could’ve never wanted a life of uncertainty. Yet, as legend has it, he asked his brother Prem and sister, Gita Mehta, another terrific writer of her time, to let him go and serve the people of the state.

Now, that long reign is over, and so is Patnaik's unquestioned dominance in Indian politics. Sure, he has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and, most likely, will be the leader of the opposition in Odisha. But it is easy to presume that it would be his last appearance in an election, considering his deteriorating health and age.

Then how would Odisha remember Naveen Patnaik? It’s a question befitting one of the most complex and important figures in Indian polity.