The Power of One: Is Mohammad Deepak Kumar a Hero or Villain?

Remember how in Hindi films the hero, accompanied by four-five or even 100 people, would beat up one man—could be an old shopkeeper or a young shawl seller? That was so cool, wasn't it? All of us imagined that one day, we too would grow up and be part of a mob or even better, lead a mob. This was the ultimate masculine bravado performance.

Wait, that doesn't sound right. No, no, it was the opposite. It was always one man against many. Much like Deepak Kumar/Mohammad Deepak.

In Deewaar, Amitabh Bachchan enters the godown alone to fight almost a dozen goons. He is sick of coolies being bullied and harassed.

"Tum log mujhe dhoondh rahe ho aur main tumhara yahan intezaar kar raha hun."

What is worse, he raises the stakes. He locks the door. He's not running. It's already one against 10-12, but he raises the stakes. He throws the keys at the chief goon and says, "Ise apni jeb mein rakh le Peter. Ab ye taala main teri jeb se chaabi nikaal kar hi kholunga."

A short while before this dialogue, there is another. "Dukaan kya Bajrang Dal ke baap ki hai, Vakeel chacha?

No, that's not it. It's, "Sadak kya Peter ke baap ki hai, Rahim chacha?"

I was reminded of the scene when I saw the video of Deepak speak up for Vakil Ahmed, who was being harassed by a bunch of Bajrang Dal goons and told he will have to change the name of his shop.