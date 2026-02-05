‘I Don’t Regret Calling Myself Mohammad Deepak’: Man Who Confronted Bajrang Dal

“Saraswati was sitting on my tongue, and that’s why, at that moment, the name ‘Mohammad Deepak’ came out of my mouth. I thought they would understand that I am Hindu, and that the situation, which was getting heated, would calm down. But instead, an FIR has now been filed against me.”

These words are of Deepak Kumar, also known as Akki, from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. A video of Deepak went viral in which members of the Hindu right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal can be seen threatening a Muslim shopkeeper to change the name of his shop. During this confrontation, Deepak scolded the men issuing threats and began chasing them away.

At that moment, someone from the crowd asked Deepak his name. In response, Deepak said, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” He also told the crowd that the shop was 30 years old and that its name would not be changed. However, the matter soon escalated.

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal members blocked roads in Kotdwar and raised slogans against Deepak.

Speaking to The Quint, Deepak said, “We didn’t know this would escalate so much. I raised my voice against those spreading hatred. The shop has been running under the name ‘Baba’ for 30 years and no one had any objection earlier, but Bajrang Dal had a problem with it. Bajrang Dal members came from Dehradun to Kotdwar, abused people and created a ruckus. They continued their agitation for four to five hours. The police knew about it, but they did not stop them. At that time, the police administration completely failed to disperse them.”