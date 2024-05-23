In Russia’s Periphery: A Note on Defence Consultations Between Armenia and India

On 14 May, the first defence consultations between the Ministries of Defence of Armenia and India were held at the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia. The meeting was chaired by the Head of the Department of Defence Policy and International Cooperation, Levon Ayvazyan, and the Joint Secretary for International Cooperation Ministry of Defence of India, Vishwesh Negi.

The consultations were also attended by the Indian Ambassador to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha, and the recently posted Indian Defence Attaché, Brigadier General Naveen Nijhawan.

According to the Armenian Defence Ministry, the meeting marked the "inaugural official consultation session" between the defence ministries of India and Armenia. Discussions encompassed the existing collaboration status between Armenia and India in military technology and training domains, alongside future developmental prospects, including military-technical, military education and combat training of personnel, exchange of experience, and others, were discussed.