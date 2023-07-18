Modi in UAE: In New Era of Bilateral Trade, a Firm Foreign Policy Caps Ties

Into a year of the CEPA, the value of bilateral non-oil trade reached USD 50.5 billion, an increase of 5.8 percent from the previous year. In an article for the Dubai-based Gulf News, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, pointed out that this increase was recorded "as global trade declined in both Q3- and Q4-2022 which supports the contention that the CEPA helped insulate us from tightening economic conditions.”

The CEPA, the minister opines will "…come to be regarded as a significant milestone in the history of the UAE."

It may not be inaccurate to state that today the UAE may no longer be considered as part of India’s “extended neighbourhood” but a part of its neighbourhood. From migration corridor to food corridor to defence, India-UAE integration cuts across sectors.

The country hosts an Indian expatriate community of 3.5 million as recorded in 2021 which is approximately 30 percent of the UAE’s population and constitutes the largest ethnic community in the UAE.