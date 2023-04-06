Amidst De-dollarisation, is There a Global Opportunity for Indian Rupee to Rise?

India has been making attempts to internationalize its currency for a long time.

According to records, India's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given permission to "domestic and foreign AD (Authorised Dealer) banks in 60 cases for opening SRVAs of banks from 18 nations" for the purpose of settling payments in Indian rupees, according to Bhagwat Karad, India's Minister of State for Finance.

Russia has been particularly vocal in promoting local currency transactions as part of the larger “de-dollarisation” movement. But there are serious challenges in making this possible.

In the past, during the Cold War, India and the Soviet Union did enter into similar local currency pacts for short-term trade arrangements, when Western sanctions impacted the Soviet Union and inhibited its ability to deal in foreign currencies.