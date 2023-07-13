PM Modi Speaks to French Newspaper Before His Three-Day France, UAE Trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his three-day trip to France and the UAE at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron for the former.

He will also make a short visit on 15 July to the UAE following his France trip.

In Paris, the Indian Prime Minister will attend the Bastille Day celebrations as a guest of honour along with other world leaders.

He is expected to land in Paris at approximately 4 pm IST, after which he will interact with the President of the French Senate and PM Elisabeth Borne. Following this, he is scheduled to attend a private dinner hosted by Macron.