The Middle Class Isn't Buying Cars Like It Used to. Here's Why

Of course, part of the reason for this change is cultural. Public culture in India has become increasingly more aggressive and macho. A person driving an MUV on the road commands more respect than someone in a sedan.

But the bigger reason is that a lot of affluent families have been buying bigger utility vehicles as their second or third car. Go to any posh locality in any of India’s metros and you will find two to three cars sitting in the driveways or parking spots of each house. Several Gurgaon condominiums, for instance, come with three parking spots.

Every affluent family has multiple cars. The MUV is the one for family outings or weekend trips out of the city.

On the other hand, go to a more middle class zone, and you will find people driving models that are now 8-10 years old. And they have no plans of replacing them anytime soon. This is in great contrast to what middle class families expected in the 2000s. Back then, people planned to upgrade their cars every five to six years and start off a new EMI cycle again.