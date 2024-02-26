Consumption Data Indicates Vanishing Middle-Class & Struggling Low-Income Class

The perception of the general economic situation varies significantly across different income brackets, as revealed by the provided data.

For individuals earning less than Rs 5000, a concerning trend emerges, with the majority (62%) perceiving a monthly worsening economic situation. In contrast, only 21% report an improvement. This persistent negative perception suggests ongoing financial strain or challenges within this income group.

Similarly, for those earning between Rs 5000 to less than Rs 10000, while there is a slightly higher percentage (28%) reporting an improvement compared to the previous income bracket, a significant portion (52%) still perceives a worsening economic situation monthly. This indicates an overall negative outlook despite some improvement perception.

Moving up the income scale from Rs 10000 to less than Rs 25000, the data reflects a notable divide. While 32% report an improvement, a considerable 44% perceive a worsening economic situation monthly.