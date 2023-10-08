Microsoft-Google Clash & Other Learnings From the First Big Tech Antitrust Trial

These battles are nothing new. They revolve around various issues such as antitrust concerns, data privacy, market dominance, and competition. But the fact that regulators have opened the canvas of these fights is interesting because of two reasons:

Firstly, it gives a wider opportunity for the regulators to understand the intricacies of the products and solutions in the market and how they are marketed towards balanced or dominant positions

Secondly, it emphasises the need to harmonise a level playing field or market-related approach to tech offerings.

While consumer interest will be the prime concern for regulators, the consumer preference and business deals will be the guiding point for businesses and partners.

Apple and Samsung have preferred the Google search engine over Bing, and Microsoft seeking a regulatory stamp to enter a late and lost battle might be a poor approach unless it improves and competes. It still might be tough to arrive at a common ground and for business interests to converge.

Meanwhile, the AI battle has just started. Microsoft's investments in ChatGPT-parent Open AI might not be the farthest leap that it could have taken as Google's Bard and other AI players are catching up fast.