How 'Micro-Minority' Demand Could Fracture Christian Unity Ahead of Kerala Polls

The appeal by Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil in Kerala for the Union Government to recognise Indian Christians as a “micro-minority” marks a new turn in India’s minority-rights debate.
It is made the sharper as it comes on the eve of a high profile election in the state where the community can make a difference in the fortunes of the ruling Marxist Left Front bidding for yet another term in office, the Congress with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promising a campaign to remember, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) desperately wooing the Cross, hoping to finally make a breakthrough in God’s own country.
The request was made during a meeting the prelate, who heads the richest and most powerful denomination in Indian Christians, had on 23 February 2026 in Kochi with Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Kerala BJP leaders.
The church has often said that Muslims get a much larger share of the State’s exchequer and administrative benevolence than Christians — from scholarships to jobs. Christians, certainly in the Syrian groups in central districts, were traditionally comparatively better off than Muslims, who have almost caught up in recent years with more jobs in the Gulf countries, and a higher level of education among the youth than ever before.
This feeling, almost hurt, runs deep, in the Christian psyche, specially in the religious leadership, and over the decades has led to the coinage of such terms as “love jihad” to protest inter faith marriages of young women, and least year’s Christian missive to the Centre to to strengthen the Wafq Board law to prevent Muslim claims over traditional village lands in some coastal areas of northern Kerala.
The Bishops and political leadership of Christians in these districts make common cause, benefitting the Congress and the regional Kerala Congress, which comes close to being the only Christian religious party in any major state of the country. Collectively, the state’s Christian population can sway elections in 40 to 50 seats.
The Major Archbishop’s statement, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's instant assurance that the Modi government will look into the demand in a positive way, has rattled even the Dalit and tribals in the Catholic Bishops Conference of India secretariat who were caught totally by surprise.
“Micro-minority” is not a constitutional category. Creating it could deepen internal Christian divisions and complicate ongoing legal and political struggles of the Dalits and tribals for equal rights, as per experts.
Forming such a category will have serious consequences for the long-running Supreme Court litigation on Scheduled Caste status, and the wider political effects of fragmenting minority protections.
There is also the matter of India’s uneven geography of minority status: Christians are a small national minority but majorities in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya, and significant populations not just in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, and Arunachal Pradesh. Any national reclassification would land differently across these contexts.
India’s Constitution protects minority rights without internal ranking. Articles 29 and 30 safeguard cultural and educational rights and allow minorities to run institutions. The National Commission for Minorities recognises six religious minorities—Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, and the most recently added Jainism.
Above all, it could open a larger and riskier debate about minority protections themselves, a fear that haunts human rights activists and laity organisations.
Syro Malabar supporters say there are precedents of sub-categorisation amongst OBCs, and state-level quota arrangements for Most Backward categorises for particular Christian groups.
The sharpest constitutional collision is with the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, which limits Scheduled Caste status to Hindus (later extended to Sikhs and Buddhists). Christian converts remain excluded even when caste discrimination continues in social life. This is already a central legal and moral contest. A “micro-minority” framework risks shifting attention from caste-based exclusion to religious-category bargaining.
Scheduled Tribe benefits are still religion-neutral, so tribal Christians retain ST status, but any new classification could produce confusion in eligibility claims, administrative interpretation, and local political contestation by the Sangh parivar, which is already demanding a delisting of Christian Tribals.
Ramifications within the small but increasingly politically aware Christian community are more serious. A Syro-Malabar-led demand—often seen as institutionally strong and socially dominant—is seen as sidelining the Latin Catholics and Protestant groups.
Latin Catholics, including communities with deep Dalit presence in coastal regions, may see little gain in a national label that does not address caste exclusion or livelihood insecurity.
There has been almost no consultation on the matter. Even where short-term gains are promised such as scholarships, targeted schemes, symbolic recognition, the longer-term risk is the normalisation of bargaining for sub-categories rather than pushing equal rights through constitutional principles.
In the north-east, a national “micro-minority” framing risks clashing with local realities where Christians are majorities and where constitutional arrangements and indigenous rights shape politics. A Delhi-driven category could be viewed as intrusive, flattening complex identities into a national minority-management lens.
Worse, at the national effect is the danger of isolating Christians politically: portrayed as a “separate” minority segment seeking special treatment, used tactically in BJP outreach, and detached from broader minority coalitions—especially at moments when Muslim citizenship and rights are under intense political pressure.
(John Dayal is a writer and activist. He is a former President of the All India Catholic Union. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)