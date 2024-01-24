Message of Compassion and Restraint: 4 Takeaways From RSS Chief's Ayodhya Speech

22 January 2024, is no longer a date on the calendar; it's etched into the soul of India. During the Pranpratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a potent political movement, once a challenger, ascended to the throne, wielding the twin forces of faith and popular will.

The historic day marked the melding of three powerful currents: the yearning of millions, the might of the state, and the bedrock of Hindutva ideology, embodied by the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and, most significantly, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.