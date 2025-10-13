The Elephant Will Ride Again: Mayawati's Message Ahead of 2027 UP Polls

The massive crowds at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s largest public rally in recent years, on the occasion of her mentor and party’s founder late Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary, has sent out two important political messages.

By spending vast financial resources and months-long organisational groundwork to put up such a grand show with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh state polls not far away, Behenji is signalling that she is not ready yet to throw in the towel despite her party’s relentless electoral decline over the past decade that has left it with no representation in Parliament and a solitary seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Simultaneously, by attacking the two main opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh—the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress—and adopting a conciliatory tone towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, the veteran Dalit leader has made it clear on whose side she is on.