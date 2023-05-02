Child Labour in India Continues To Be Plagued by Poor Laws and Poverty Cycle

Adversity-free childhood is perhaps the most desirable feature to ensure better human capital. But the persistence of child labour worldwide with a disproportionate share of it in India is quite disheartening. This alarming adversity is backed by a pronounced commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 8 with a target to eliminate all child labour by 2025, which remains far from getting realised in this decade.

Along with an encouraging trend of the declining magnitude of this phenomenon in India over the last three decades, the nation continues to have a count of 8 million child labourers. The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) calls on nations to take effective measures to eliminate it because it is the most heinous form of child abuse and exploitation, as well as a major impediment to social justice and the right to a decent life.

Despite the enactment of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act in 1986 and 2016 and the Right to Education (2009), children in India continue to remain extremely vulnerable to human trafficking, illiteracy, poor physical and mental health experiencing a failed childhood that compromises the future quality of human capital.