The Manmohan Years Saw Unbridled Press Freedom. It is a Different Story Today

The Indo-US Nuclear Treaty, which was pushed by Singh even at the cost of losing the key support of the Left parties, was subjected to intense scrutiny by experts and columnists even as the media reported the nuclear deal’s controversial journey through various stages.

Though the deal had a large number of supporters both in the media and otherwise, it was also fiercely opposed by others who debated and discussed every paragraph and line of the agreement. And this is true not just of the nuclear deal but also of other flagship policies. This is in sharp contrast to the lack of detailed reportage in mainstream media today on key policies like the recently revised criminal laws.

The media then did not hesitate to report that the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council was driving the UPA government’s rights-based legislation or that the various partners in the coalition were pulling the government in different directions. Similarly, there was endless coverage of the rocky relationship between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Congress organisation, fuelled by the official machinery on both sides.