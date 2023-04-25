'Running Party Like a Family Show': As MLAs Resign, is BJP in Crisis in Manipur?

Trouble seems to be brewing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur as a fourth MLA in the state resigned from an administrative post on Monday, 24 April.

Kh Raghumani Singh, a retired IAS officer, tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh as the chairman of the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA) on 24 April.

“For personal reasons and in public interest, it is felt that my continuance as Chairman of the MANIREDA is not called for, at this juncture. Therefore, I tender my resignation from the said post and the same may kindly be accepted,” Singh, who was the MLA from Uripok Assembly constituency, wrote in his resignation letter.

In this explainer, we take a closer look at – what has led to the legislators resign, what has the CM said about these resignations – and more.