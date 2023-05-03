'CM Biren Singh Pushing Anti-Tribal Agenda': Why Manipur Saw Violent Protests

"People were not happy with the chief minister's proposed visit to Lamka, which is a town in Churachandpur, as he has been exploiting that place. His proposed visit came at a time when the government is preparing notices to convert tribal lands and resources into reserved forests, protected forests, and wetlands. They could not bear the pain of allowing him to step into a region he discriminates against," Tonsing alleged.

The tribals are also dissatisfied with Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute, he added.

"The MLA insisted on celebrating his first anniversary of being in office at a time when Lamka is in turmoil due to the eviction drives. They expected him to be vocal against the atrocities by the Manipur government. His reluctance to speak out against Meitei politics was unacceptable to the tribals. Hence, his anniversary programme was disrupted by the very citizens whom he swore to protect," he said.

In the wake of the violence, Chief Minister Singh had called it "an internal matter of the district."

"The inauguration of the open gym was not organised by the state," he clarified, adding that he was invited by the MLA for the same.