Suspending the Free Movement Regime for Internal Security is Not the Right Move

Existing road and transport infrastructure in remote border areas of the Northeast makes it extremely difficult for them to bring their produce to markets in the interior, as it will perish by the time it reaches there. This, therefore, will alienate tribes living close to the border unless alternate markets and means of sustenance are provided to them in these remote areas.

Instead of scrapping the FMR, the government should have initiated steps like expanding the network of border haats as agreed upon in the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between India and Myanmar on 28 May 2012. Some of these haats are successfully functioning at a few places along the Myanmar border, and are a great help to locals in the early disposal of their produce, besides providing the advantage of facilitating transactions in either currencies or barter.

By expanding the network of border haats and their frequency, the dependence of border residents on the FMR would have gradually reduced, thus facilitating better regulation of the movement of personnel across the border. These haats have also proved to be very beneficial along the India–Bangladesh border. Additionally, a focus on establishing these would have facilitated the development of a wider area closer to the border without affecting the fragile ecology, flora, and fauna of the region. These steps would have gone a long way in integrating border residents with the mainstream.