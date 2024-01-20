Centre To Fence India-Myanmar Border To Restrict Free Movement: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 20 January, announced that the Narendra Modi-led central government would fence the Myanmar border, restricting free movement into India.

He made this statement at the passing out parade of the Assam Police commandos in Guwahati on Saturday.

"Our boundary with Myanmar, which is porous, will be protected. This is a decision taken by the Narendra Modi government. The Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border will be reconsidered and we will restrict free entry," the home minister said.