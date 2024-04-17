'PM Modi, Please Visit Manipur': Meet the MMA Fighter Who Pleaded for Peace

MMA fighter Chungreng Koren had appealed to PM Narendra Modi to visit Manipur.
Photo: Aroop Mishra / The Quint
Cameraperson: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Chungreng Koren, also known as 'Indian Rhino', scored big in the MMA world at the Matrix Fight Night (MFN)-14 in March. But what caught everyone's attention wasn't just his win. It was his heartfelt plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for his help to bring peace to Manipur, his home state suffering from ethnic conflicts for almost a year now.
Chungreng Koren with his belt after he became (Interim) Bantamweight Champion
Koren's message struck a chord online and soon went viral.
To prepare for the big fight, Koren shed 18 kgs in a month, all to qualify in the bantamweight category. Training for hours every day, he pushed through exhaustion and injuries.
Chungreng Koren practising for his fight
Koren got into MMA relatively late, around 2017-18, inspired by Thai martial arts movies that he saw as a child. His coach gave him the nickname 'Indian Rhino' for his dominating presence in the ring.
Koren's mother, wife and three children are back home in Manipur. He has personally seen how the unending cycle of violence in the state has affected his family and almost everyone else in the state. Perhaps that's the reason why Koren wants to use his MMA success as a medium to bring attention to Manipur, to appeal for peace in the state that has been burning for almost a year now.
