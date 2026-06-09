The Last Loyalists: As TMC Unravels, Mamata’s Old Guard Refuses to Walk Away

There are very few people left in the TMC who address Mamata Banerjee by her name. After the death of Subrata Mukherjee, that circle has shrunk to almost no one — except a handful who knew her before she became "Didi" to an entire state, who remember her as a colleague in Congress rather than as a leader to be followed. Born in 1944, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay is considered one of the founding pillars of the TMC and began his political career in the Congress, winning the Baruipur Assembly seat in 1991 and 1996. When Mamata broke away to form the TMC in 1998, he followed her — and in doing so became the first MLA ever elected on a TMC ticket.

He was also the founder president of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress, the labour wing of the party. But power within TMC never came easily to him. After the TMC came to power in 2011, he was appointed Government Chief Whip in the Assembly — a move that reportedly disappointed him as more influential portfolios went to others. He was given power portfolios later, and agriculture in the final term, but the grand organisational positions that his seniority arguably deserved were never consistently his. He was quietly sidelined at various junctures, never quite placed where a man of his tenure should have been.

And yet, at 82 years of age, when the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal following the BJP's record win of 207 seats in the 293-member assembly, it was Sovandeb Chattopadhyay that Mamata chose as her Leader of the Opposition. He retained the Ballygunge constituency by defeating the BJP candidate by 61,476 votes — creating a record by becoming the only MLA in West Bengal to win ten consecutive assembly elections. When the split came, and 58 rebel MLAs walked out, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay remained the recognised Leader of Opposition, the formal face of a party navigating its most existential crisis.