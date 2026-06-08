Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Resigns From TMC And Rajya Sabha

advertisement
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has resigned from both the Trinamool Congress and his position as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. He is the first TMC MP to step down following the recent election results. His resignation occurred just before a scheduled meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc in Delhi. Ray cited ongoing dissatisfaction with the party as the reason for his departure.
According to Deccan Herald, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray’s resignation marks a significant development for the Trinamool Congress, as he is the first MP to leave the party after the latest poll outcome. The timing of his resignation, just ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, has drawn attention within political circles.
As reported by The Indian Express, Ray stated that his decision was influenced by the prevailing situation within the party over an extended period. He explained, “Because of the situation that was prevailing in the party for a long time.”
Ray clarified that he has not yet decided whether to join another political party as coverage revealed. He mentioned that after nearly six decades in politics, he would take time for introspection before making any further decisions regarding his political future.
Internal dissent within the Trinamool Congress has been reported following recent events, including the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly election and subsequent disagreements over leadership roles. Several MLAs have expressed opposition to Mamata Banerjee’s choice for Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
“I have spent 59 years in politics. So I have to take a call at the appropriate time after introspection and retrospection,” Ray said, as quoted in the reports.
Other senior members of the party have also resigned from their posts in recent months as analysis showed, citing dissatisfaction and mistrust following incidents that affected the party’s public image and electoral performance.
Ray’s resignation comes at a time when Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting as details emerged. The party is currently facing internal challenges and leadership disputes in the aftermath of the election results.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.