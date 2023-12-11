Not a Lone Fight: Mahua’s Ousting Must Be a Moment of Reckoning for INDIA Bloc

Following her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last week, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has now moved the Supreme Court over the 'cash-for-query' allegations levelled against her by Parliament's Ethics Committee, Live Law reported.

The TMC MP was ousted on grounds of 'unethical conduct' and on the Ethics Committee's charge of breaching national security by sharing parliamentary login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

This comes after political circles and the Trinamool Congress had predicted the possibility of Mahua seeking judicial redress for not being given an opportunity to defend her case.

On Sunday, she hit her constituency in Krishnanagar through a video message saying that she would fight till the end.