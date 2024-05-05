If Rahul Gandhi 'Leaves' Wayanad, Congress in Kerala Will Have a Lot to Handle

Now, as the Congress aims for Rahul to win Rae Bareli as well, it presents numerous challenges for the party in Kerala, despite the welcoming stance of IUML leadership. Surprising Congress leaders, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty has stated that Rahul's decision to contest from Rae Bareli would bolster the prospects of the INDIA front. This statement from Kunhalikutty can bring relief to Congress in Kerala, suggesting that IUML may not push for Wayanad as its third parliamentary seat if Rahul wins Rae Bareli and vacates Wayanad.

However, Rahul leaving Wayanad would pose a challenge for the Congress leadership in Kerala to address the concerns of Wayanad voters. Unlike in Amethi, Rahul was actively involved in Wayanad, establishing a strong bond with the voters. Whether addressing human-animal conflicts or other issues, Rahul was present in Wayanad, which has fostered a sentiment among Wayanad voters that Rahul is truly one of their own. This strong bond will place the Congress in Kerala in a difficult position to explain why Rahul had to vacate Wayanad if he wins Rae Bareli.