Rahul in Rae Bareli, Gandhis Abandon Amethi? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

With three more phases to go in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party on Friday, 3 May, finally announced Rahul Gandhi's candidature from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Both Rae Bareli and Amethi used to be considered as the home ground of the Gandhi family. However, that changed in 2019 when Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.