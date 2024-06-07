With Modi Falling Short of Majority, We Won't See a New India but a New BJP

Smarting under the loss of a parliamentary majority after a decade of claustrophobic dominance veiled as patriotism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not find ready pathways to meet the challenges that stare it in the face. Failure to tackle these issues promptly is likely to further cripple the party and impede the process of recovering from the setback that the BJP suffered in the Lok Sabha elections.

Part of the reason for the current state of the party organisation is that over the decade, it has been over-centralised, and the old collegial style of functioning — the hallmark of the party from its inception — has been cast aside.