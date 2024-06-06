Sidelining Local Leaders, Setback in Tribal Belt: Why BJP's Tally Reduced in WB

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal became the battleground for one of the most intensely polarised campaigns spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite the fervour and the highly charged atmosphere, the BJP managed to secure only 12 out of 42 seats, a significant drop from their previous tally of 18. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) triumphed with 29 seats, and the Congress party secured only one seat. In terms of vote share, the TMC garnered around 46 percent, while the BJP's share slipped to 38 percent from 40.7 percent in 2019.

The BJP's disappointing performance in West Bengal can be attributed to several factors. It would be inaccurate to claim that the party lacked momentum. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the state government were embroiled in multiple scandals, including allegations of corruption and recruitment scams, leading to the imprisonment of several top TMC leaders.