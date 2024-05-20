Success of Either Alliance in Maharashtra Depends on Seamless Transfer of Votes

Between the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena, the battle is over Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.
The electoral battle for Maharashtra enters its last leg today. In the fifth phase of voting, 13 seats of this state are in contention, while 35 have already voted.
Maharashtra, with its uthal puthal in the last five years, is a key battleground state where the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc hopes to make a severe dent in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) tally, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to minimise its losses via an alliance with supportive factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (which have retained the original symbols of their respective parties).
Between the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena, the battle is over Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. A similar one is being fought between chacha (Sharad Pawar) and bhatija (Ajit Pawar) over whose faction is the real NCP.
The NDA (BJP plus Shinde's Shiv Sena) has swept the state in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the latter, the alliance won 41 of the 48 seats on offer. In terms of vote share, it bagged around 52 percent, and the United Progressive Alliance (Sharad's NCP plus the Congress party plus Independents) around 36 percent.
The case of the NCP, however, is more complicated as the battle for ownership is between two the scions of the Pawar family. While uncle Sharad is the founder of the party, nephew Ajit used to look after the party's matters. The BJP hopes that Ajit's control over the organisation could help sway traditional NCP supporters, while the Sharad Pawar faction is banking on emotional connect.
|VOTE SHARE
|1999
|2004
|2009
|2014
|2019
|BJP
|21%
|23%
|18%
|28%
|28%
|SHS
|17%
|20%
|17%
|21%
|24%
|INC
|30%
|24%
|20%
|18%
|16%
|NCP
|22%
|18%
|19%
|16%
|16%
|OTH
|11%
|15%
|26%
|17%
|17%
|SEAT TALLY
|1999
|2004
|2009
|2014
|2019
|BJP
|13
|13
|9
|23
|23
|SHS
|15
|12
|11
|18
|18
|INC
|10
|13
|17
|2
|0
|NCP
|6
|9
|8
|4
|4
|OTH
|4
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Source: ECI
|Note: Vote Shares rounded off.
The BJP also hopes that the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contesting alone would cut into the Dalit and minority votes of the INDIA bloc. Ultimately, the success of any alliance would depend upon a seamless transfer of votes between partners with minimum leakages.
Will minority voters of the Congress-NCP back the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates? Will the Hindutva voters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) back the Congress-NCP? Will the BJP voters back the candidates of Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit's NCP (in the latter's case, there is a history of rivalry too)?
|Caste Wise Voting 2019 Source: Axis My India Exit Poll
|How Did UPA and NDA get their votes in 2019? Source: Author’s Calculations
|Population
|Caste
|NDA
|UPA
|Caste
|NDA Vote Share
|UPA Vote Share
|9%
|ST
|54%
|36%
|ST
|5%
|3%
|10%
|SC
|29%
|30%
|SC
|3%
|3%
|30%
|OBC
|66%
|28%
|OBC
|20%
|8%
|12%
|MUSLIM
|14%
|77%
|MUSLIM
|2%
|9%
|28%
|MARATHA
|59%
|31%
|MARATHA
|17%
|9%
|8%
|GENERAL
|64%
|28%
|GENERAL
|5%
|2%
|4%
|OTH
|52%
|30%
|OTH
|1%
|2%
|100%
|VOTE SHARE
|52%
|36%
(Notes for the table above: Population numbers above are approximate. Navneet Rana won the elections backed by the UPA and later switched her allegiance to the NDA. Her vote share is considered as UPA vote share.)
In 2019, the NDA enjoyed around 59 percent of the Maratha community's and 66 percent of the same among OBCs, giving it a lead of 24 percent in overall vote share against the INDIA/UPA.
The Maratha agitation issue and the situation it has created with the rest of the OBCs on the reservations could complicate matters for the NDA. It is unlikely that it retains the support of both the communities as earlier.
The memort of the lathicharge on protesting Marathas is still fresh in the minds of voters, especially in the Marathwada region, and they are reportedly itching to take revenge.
Both sides witnessed intense negotiations over ticket distribution. From the NDA, the BJP is contesting on 28, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) on 15, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) on 5 and Others on 1 seat. From the INDIA bloc, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting on 21, the Congress party on 17, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) on 5 seats.
The legacy war is being fought on 15 seats — 13 seats between the Shinde versus Uddhav factions of the Shiv Sena and two seats between the Pawar factions of the NCP. These 15 seats could well decide who enjoys the traditional voter's support of both parties, answering the question — which party is asli, and which is nakli?
|Contest
|No. of Seats
|BJP vs INC
|15
|BJP vs SHS (UBT)
|5
|BJP vs NCP (SP)
|8
|SHS (ES) vs SHS (UBT)
|13
|SHS (ES) vs INC
|2
|NCP (AP) vs SHS (UBT)
|2
|NCP (AP) vs NCP (SP)
|2
|OTH vs SHS (UBT)
|1
(Note for the table above: SHS stands for Shiv Sena)
Of the 13 seats which go to polls on Monday, 10 of them are in the Mumbai-Thane region, a traditional stronghold of the Shiv Sena. The NDA had won all 13 seats in 2019, i.e., the Shiv Sena (before the split) won seven and the BJP won six. Five of these Sena MPs joined the faction Shinde while two have remained with Uddhav.
High-profile candidates like Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North West), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central), Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South) and Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan) are in the fray.
While Mumbai is considered a stronghold of the Thackeray family, Thane has a solid support base for Shinde.
In these seats, it is commonly believed that while Marwari, Gujarati, and North Indian community voters are inclined towards the NDA, the Marathi manoos and minority voters are supportive of the INDIA bloc.
(Amitabh Tiwari is an independent political commentator and can be reached at @politicalbaaba. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)