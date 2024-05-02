The Limits of 'Berjeche Rajkaran' | On NDA's Seat-sharing Woes in Maharashtra

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena would end up contesting on not more than half the number of seats than the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)- if it manages to secure the seat of Nashik. The party might not contest more than 15 seats but contrary to what was widely believed there has been no pushover at the negotiation table. Eknath Shinde and his party were left with no choice but to bargain hard with the BJP. Appearing meek during the negotiations and settling for even fewer seats would have meant risking the possibility of their cadres and voters being demoralised. It would have also meant that undecided voters of the undivided Shiv Sena would have been much more likely to tilt towards Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena over Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

For the Shinde Sena, the stakes are much higher in the assembly polls due in October. Its failure to bargain hard now could have translated into its voters deserting the party in the Lok Sabha making it easier for the BJP to cut down the party even further in the October assembly polls. The Shinde Sena’s refusal to give in to the BJP’s demands is an exercise in damage control. The party being in the fray in not more than 15 seats and the Shiv Sena (UBT) walking away with a lion’s share (31) of seats in the MVA has only added to the party’s woes. To minimise this damage, the Shinde Sena had no option but to project to its cadres and potential voters that it is not letting the saffron party completely dictate terms.

At this stage, while the Chief Minister and his party colleagues can claim to have brokered a respectable deal with the BJP, it does appear that the party is already on the back foot in managing the popular perception of its relationship with the BJP. Thane is the CM Shinde’s home turf and the NDA could only declare its candidate from the seat on May 1, i.e., two days before the May 3 deadline for filing nominations. Ideally, there should have been no second thoughts about the Shinde Sena getting the seat.