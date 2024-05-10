Lok Sabha 2024: In J&K, Poll Patterns are Back to Square One

I have repeatedly said that deactivating Article 370 of the Constitution was the least of what was done. Reducing a state to two union territories was a far bigger step. But, of the five things that happened in that first week of August 2019, the sidelining of the political class of Jammu and Kashmir (not Ladakh) was potentially the most consequential.

For one thing, it was the only one of the five things that was popular, almost universally across the new union territory—except, of course, among the leading cadres of political parties.

Young citizens were jubilant. By and large, they had no sympathy for the hundreds of politicians who were locked up. For, as a class, they (and many of their elders too) thought of politicians in both Kashmir and Jammu (including BJP leaders) as corrupt, nepotistic, and worthless.

By and large, it was a correct assessment.