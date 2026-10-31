Chains of Neglect: The Harsh Lives of the Intellectually Disabled in Bihar

Police then took him to the Jehanabad town police station in a police van. Kavita pleaded with the officers, explaining that he was unwell, but they refused to listen. "The police told me that Kunal is drunk and that I was lying,” she recalls, sitting at her rented room in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Jehanabad.

Kavita, 48, followed the police vehicle in an auto-rickshaw and reached the station as well. There, the police administered a breath analyser test, but the result was negative.

After keeping him at the station for about 10 minutes, the police finally released Kunal. The two then took an auto-rickshaw and returned home by evening. They were shocked by the behaviour of the police. “It was humiliating. We both didn’t eat anything for two days in shock,” she says.

According to an assessment report, Kunal suffers from intellectual disability. He has mobility issues so he can barely walk 15-20 steps without support, and if he doesn't, he stumbles and falls. He belongs to the kumhar caste which falls under EBC (Extremely Backward Class).

His assessment report states that his chronic age is 20 years, but his social age is only nine. He has 50 percent intellectual disability, says the report prepared by Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), Patna. IGIMS is an autonomous institution of Bihar, which was established by the state government in 1983 on the pattern of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Jehanabad town police station's SHO Umesh Prasad, when contacted, said that he does not remember any such incident.