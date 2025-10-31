Hooch, Smuggling, Domestic Violence: Data and Politics Around Bihar's Liquor Ban

“While the densities of prison went up, the manpower of police and administration didn’t increase. This was a big corruption opportunity for police, politicians, and government officials,” said Dr Prasad.

The Patna High Court noted that the police as well as officials of the excise, tax, and transport departments were colluding with bootleggers and pointed out that the poor were becoming both victims of hooch tragedies and offenders under the law for consumption of liquor.

A total of 190 people lost their lives due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Bihar since prohibition was imposed, as per a statement by state’s Excise department in April 2025.

An Indian Express investigation in May 2018 found that more than two-third of a total of 1,22,392 people arrested under the prohibition law came from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

“You will never hear a rich person getting arrested for flouting prohibition because they drink in the comfort of their homes. It is the poor who face police action. The worst victim of prohibition is the marginalised community,” added Dr Prasad.

Following criticism, Nitish government made amendments that loosened some of the act’s draconian provisions in July 2018.

In 2021, the then Chief Justice of India (CJI), N.V. Ramana, dubbed the Bihar liquor law an example of “lack of oversight”. “There are 300,000 cases pending in the courts. People are waiting for justice for a long time, and now the excessive cases related to liquor violations put additional burden on courts.”

Dr Prasad further said, “Addiction from non-alcoholic sources i.e. drugs like cannabis (ganja), charas, smack (heroin), brown sugar (adulterated heroin), doda (opium husk), etc has risen alarmingly in Bihar. Because these are cheap and easily accessible.”