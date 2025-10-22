The Karana Empire: How a Tiny Gujarati Community Controls Madagascar

Leaning back in his chair, the patriarch spoke with a weary affection. “We built all this from nothing,” he said softly, “brick by brick, franc by franc. Now it’s time to hand them over—but you know, it’s not easy to let go. These boys of ours,” he smiled faintly, “they studied in London, Paris, New York. They come back full of ideas and theories, talking about efficiency, transparency, and management systems. Madagascar laughs at those words.”

He took a sip of his tea before continuing. “Here, things move through connections, not procedures. The bureaucracy is a maze, and corruption… well, it’s just another line in the balance sheet. They don’t teach you that in business school.”

He sighed. “Many of our children don’t even live here anymore. Some are in Dubai, others in Mauritius or France. They run the companies from afar—emails, video calls, spreadsheets. But Madagascar isn’t a place you can understand from a distance.”

His tone darkened. “And then there’s the fear. Kidnappings, you know? Young Karana boys taken for ransom. It happens too often. We’ve had to build higher walls, hire more guards. We live quietly now—behind gates, behind caution, behind silence. Success here must never make noise.”