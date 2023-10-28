Janambhoomi vs Karambhoomi: An NRI’s Fight To Reclaim Indian Citizenship

In another unresolved case Narendra Reddy Thappeta vs Union of India, in Bangalore in 2013, Mr Thappeta requested voting rights for OCI residents in India on the ground that the constitution does not permit denial of voting rights to resident citizens and that the OCI scheme was clearly intended as a dual citizenship scheme.

Mr Thappeta, who lives between USA and India, told The Quint that a second case (Radhika Thappeta et al vs Union of India) was filed in the Supreme Court of India in 2020. He said, “In this case, we challenged the continued dilution of OCI rights by the central government when the OCI legislation (section 7A/7D of the Citizenship Act) sought to grant dual citizenship rights. Alternatively, we argued the cessation of Indian citizenship (without our consent) as being unconstitutional and that our Indian citizenship should have continued without any break, which is the essence of what Prof Khaitan is arguing. While our case has remained dormant, we need to see if Prof Khaitan’s case will revive the activity in anyway. Both cases are now linked.”

Prof Khaitan argues that the termination of citizenship is unconstitutional, “The Constitution guarantees Indian citizens a whole range of rights, which the state can restrict only for a very specific set of grounds, and the restrictions must also be proportionate. If mere restrictions on a right require such stringent preconditions to be met, a wholesale extinguishment of all the rights of a citizen should surely be subject to at least the same level of scrutiny."

"The burden is on the state to show that this comprehensive, involuntary, no-exceptions termination of citizenship for a non-criminal act—for people who continue to have deep emotional, personal, and professional ties with India—is based on one of the constitutionally permitted grounds of restriction and that the restriction is proportionate to whatever interests the state is seeking to realise with such a ban.”