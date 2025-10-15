History on Loop: Why Coups in Madagascar Never Really End

If déjà vu had a capital, it would be Antananarivo. In Madagascar, coups are not rare historical aberrations—they are a national pastime. The island’s politics resemble a tired soap opera, recycling the same cast of ex-presidents, opportunists, and generals, each promising reform but leaving behind only corruption, poverty, and disillusionment.

The latest coup—if anyone still bothers to count—feels like a rerun of every previous one. The faces have aged, the slogans have faded, and the people remain as poor as ever.

To understand why this Indian Ocean nation of immense natural wealth remains one of the world’s poorest, one need only look at its chronic political instability. In Madagascar, democracy is elastic—stretched and twisted by whoever happens to hold power, or snatch it.

In August 2018, I witnessed the presidential campaign firsthand and glimpsed yet another chapter in Madagascar’s thick volume of political tragedies. To understand the present, we must rewind to 2009.