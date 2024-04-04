J&K: How Govt’s Reservation Policy Ahead of Polls Is a Setback for Job Seekers

But more than anything else, in Kashmir – where the former state’s young population (29.3 percent of J&K’s population is between the age group 15 - 29 years) is already struggling with the soaring unemployment rate (34.80 percent), the latest move has ignited anxiety about the shrinking economic opportunities amid the larger political uncertainty ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year.

“It’s murder in broad daylight,” Parray said. “I hoped that I would qualify someday if I worked harder enough. But now even that is not possible.”

A son of a police officer, Parray aspires to become one himself driven by the zeal to leverage his entry into J&K’s premier law enforcement agency for serving the public at home. “There are ample opportunities for working in the police service. If you have good intentions, you can do a lot of good work for the community,” Parray said. “Coming from a family where there are so many cops, I have seen it first hand.”