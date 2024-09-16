The Quint's Hate Crime Tracker

advertisement
The Quint is committed to ensuring that no hate crime goes undocumented. Scroll down for verified information on the incidents of hate crime and communal violence that have taken place since June 2024.
On Wednesday, 4 September, communal violence erupted in the village after a crowd of over 2,000 locals vandalised shops, vehicles, five mosques and a madrasa. The violence was allegedly the reaction to a case of sexual assault by an auto-driver.
In a video that has gone viral, the principal of a private school is seen expelling a 7-year-old Muslim student for allegedly “bringing non-veg" to the school. The child’s mother can be heard protesting these claims.
Seventy-two year old Haji Ashraf Ali Syed Hussain alias Ashraf Munyar was assaulted and abused by a mob on a train Jalgaon to Kalyan, allegedly for carrying beef. The video of the incident, which took place on 28 August, has now gone viral.
A group of Hindutva vigilantes lynched Sabir Malik, a migrant worker from Bengal over suspicions that he had eaten beef. They called him to a shop on the pretext of selling plastic bottles and then killed him.
In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, 24-year-old Wasim Qureshi Monu was found dead in a pond on the night of August 24, 2024, after allegedly being thrown in by a police cattle protection squad. The police claim he drowned while fleeing, but his family and locals allege he was beaten and murdered.
19-year-old Aryan Mishra was allegedly shot dead by cow vigilantes who mistook him for a cow smuggler.
Men allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal entered a school and beat up Muslim girls for offering Namaaz
In Lucknow, a Muslim Zomato delivery agent named Mohammad Aslam was allegedly beaten up due to his identity. Aslam stated, "They asked for my name, and because I have a Muslim name, they tortured me even more." He also mentioned that the four accused men held him hostage.
Hindu residents protested against a Muslim woman purchasing a house in the Punjab Pura locality. They threatened a mass exodus if the house was given to her.
Mob led by Hindu Rashtra Ekta Manch allegedly beat up an elderly Muslim man on the suspicion that he was smuggling cows.
There were communal tensions in Udaipur, Rajasthan after a Muslim boy allegedly stabbed his Hindu classmate during an altercation. Officials demolished the house where the accused’s family was staying.
After being brutally beaten and paraded naked, a Class 12 student named Ali was charged under the POCSO Act. His classmates, who are affiliated with a Hindutva group, attacked him, accusing him of being in a romantic relationship with a Hindu girl, a claim that the girl herself has denied.
Hindu right-wing groups targeted migrant labourers in Odisha's Sambalpur, labelling them 'Bangladeshi infiltrators.'
Videos of men with sticks vandalising tents, beating people, and setting their belongings on fire in Ghaziabad’s Galdhar surfaced on social media. These acts of violence were done in retaliation to violence being reportedly meted out to the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
An interfaith couple had gone missing on 29 July and the couple was rescued on 1 August. But an angry mob set the guy, Saddam's house on fire. They also vandalised items in the house too.
A resident of the Hindpidhi area in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Obaidullah Hasnain was violently assaulted and coerced into chanting the Hindutva slogan “Jai Shri Ram” by a group of individuals. He was attacked by 4-5 people armed with sticks which made him unconscious.
From Muzaffarnagar and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, there were 20 incidents of violence reported during the 2024 Kanwar Yatra. Out of the 20 violent incidents connected to the Kanwar Yatra, 14 took place in Western Uttar Pradesh.
While the cops said there was no communal angle, the family contested this and said communal slogans were also raised.
Mohd Tanzeem (19) and his cousin Mohd Faizan (17), both were brutally thrashed by a crowd of shopkeepers in the main market of Gulaothi area in Bulandshar. While the cops said there was no communal angle, the family contested this and said communal slogans were also raised.
Maulana Shahabuddin was beaten to death by a group of men after his bike allegedly hit a woman, causing her minor injuries in Jharkhand’s Koderma district. While a local AIMIM leader alleged that he was killed due to his Muslim identity, police denied any communal angle.
On 24 June, a Christian woman named Bindu Sodhi was murdered in Toylanka village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.
23-year-old Salman Vohra was brutally beaten by 4-5 men in Gujarat's Chikhodra while a mob of 30-40 others cheered the act. The incident took place late at night around 12:30 am on 23 June when people had gathered for a cricket tournament.
A mob looted and vandalised a textile shop belonging to Muslim man named Javed in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan. This was after he had reportedly shared a picture of animal sacrifice on his WhatsApp status.
There were communal tensions in parts of Aligarh after 35-year-old Mohammad Fareed alias Aurangzeb was killed. He was beaten with iron rods, dragged through the streets of Mamu Bhanja locality.
There was a confrontation between two groups over allegations of cow slaughter near a mausoleum near Patrapada area.
A Hindutva mob was seen entering Muslim houses, taking away freezers on suspicion of storing beef. They also allegedly vandalised the homes in the presence of the police.
Communal tensions gripped Telangana's Medak district where a clash erupted between two communities on 15 June over transportation of cows.
Three Muslim men — Saddam Qureshi (23), his cousin Chand Miya Khan (23) and Guddu Khan (35), were allegedly killed by a mob while they were transporting cattle on 7 June.
According to reports, four persons including a BJP youth wing leader have been arrested in connection with the case.
