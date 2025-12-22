Govt-Backed Event Demands Hindu Rashtra, Mass Conversion & Deporting 25% Muslims

(Exposing hate speech is a key part of The Quint's reportage. This requires courage and editorial independence. Help us do more such stories by powering our 'Uncovering Hate' project)

Demands for Hindu Rashtra and mass deportation of Muslims were raised at an event backed by the Union Ministry of Culture and Delhi's Tourism Ministry earlier this month. Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Shripad Naik as well as Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra even spoke at the 'Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav', which was organised by Hindutva organisation Sanatan Sanstha at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on 13-14 December.

The demands made at the event ranged from "mass conversion of Muslims" to "throwing away 25 per cent of India's Muslims outside the country" and changing the Constitution of India to make it a Hindu Nation.