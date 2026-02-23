Between Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram Lies India’s Constitutional Choice

There is also a question of consistency. If a bureaucratic order can reorder national symbols today, what prevents another rewrite tomorrow? Suppose on the eve of elections in Tamil Nadu, an enterprising official were to decree that Subramania Bharati’s “Anna nee deshabhakta” be sung compulsorily at all official events across India. It is patriotic poetry. It inspires pride. It has a regional home and national resonance. Would the country accept that? Would Parliament be bypassed in that case as well? If the answer is no, then the present experiment deserves scrutiny.

National symbols derive authority from consensus, not circulars. The Assembly debated in the shadow of violence and division. It chose carefully. It placed the Jana Gana Mana as the anthem at the constitutional centre because it best captured a plural India. It acknowledged Vande Mataram but did not allow it to define the Republic. That distinction preserved both art and equality.

India can cherish both songs. It need not confuse their roles. When we stand for Jana Gana Mana, we affirm an idea of India that is diverse yet indivisible, inclusive yet firm. To dilute that primacy is to narrow the vision the framers embraced. Symbols endure when they unite. They divide when pressed into service. The wisdom of 1950 lay in knowing the difference. Jai Hind. Jaya he, Jaya he, Jaya, Jaya Jaya he.

