Maha Cultural Minister Says Govt Officials to Answer Calls With 'Vande Mataram'

Sudhir Mungantiwar.
(Photo: Twitter/@SMungantiwar)
Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday, 14 August, said all officials of the state government will have to say “Vande Mataram” instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices.
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello," he said.
He said a formal government order will be out by 18 August.
"I want all government officials in the state to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year,” he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)