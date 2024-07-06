The Collapse of 10 Bridges in Bihar Highlights a ‘Kaafi Real’ & Grim Problem

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Collapse of 10 Bridges in Bihar Highlights a ‘Kaafi Real’ & Grim Problem

10 bridges collapsed in Bihar in the span of 15 days.

Aroop Mishra
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A 'Kaafi Real' cartoon.</p></div>
A 'Kaafi Real' cartoon.

(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra)

The Bihar government on Friday (5 July) suspended 15 engineers from the water resources and rural works department for alleged negligence after several bridges in Bihar collapsed within 2 weeks’ time. Of the 10 bridges that have collapsed in the city, four were situated in Siwan alone.

10 bridges collapsed in Bihar in 15 days.

(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra)

Just last month (June 2024), a roof at the Delhi airport had also collapsed after heavy rains killing one person and injuring eight others. These, among other incidents, have acted as quite the grim reminder for Indian citizens with many demanding accountability from their elected representatives.

