J&K: Terror Surge May Polarise Voters, or Lead to Postponement of Assembly Polls

The spate of terror — four attacks in the last four days — in the Jammu region is shocking and condemnable. It comes so close after the Lok Sabha elections that it seems almost as if the end of the elections was the switch that turned on the violence. Indeed, the dastardly attack on a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims, in which scores could have been killed, coincided with Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.

It may, in fact, be a curtain-raiser for what will happen during Modi 3.0. More immediately, this violence is setting a high-security, politically charged stage for assembly elections in the union territory of J&K, which are meant to take place in about three months.