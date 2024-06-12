Reasi Carnage: Security Officials Suspect Foreign Terrorists With New Weapons

Multiple munitions, including armour-piercing weapons, were used to attack the bus carrying Hindu pilgrims back from the Shiv Khori cave shrine in Katra on 9 June, according to senior police sources.

The brutal attack resulted in the killing of at least nine devotees who were returning from the shrine tucked in the mountains of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, not too far from the famous Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Around 42 other passengers who were travelling on the bus were wounded, many of them hit by the bullets. Reasi’s District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan told media that 18 of the injured civilians are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College in Jammu, while 14 were admitted at Narayana Hospital, Katra, and 10 were lodged at Reasi District Hospital.